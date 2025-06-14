Donald Quinton Beggs, 76, Kansas City, formerly of Maryville, died Monday, May 13, 2025.

He was born May 18, 1948, to Quinton and Wanda Beggs in Maryville. He grew up in Maryville, attending Horace Mann School and graduating from Maryville High School in 1966.

Mr. Beggs served in the US Air Force. Following his military service, he returned to Maryville and earned both his undergraduate degree and MBA from Northwest Missouri State University, completing his studies in 1975.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Jay Beggs.

He is survived by his husband, Charlie Livers; sisters, Sue Fetters and Patricia Bare; seven nephews; two nieces; six great-nieces; and five great-nephews.

