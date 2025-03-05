The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has awarded an $80,000 Clean Water Integrated Management Plan Grant to Maryville to evaluate its wastewater, stormwater and drinking water systems.

The department’s Clean Water Integrated Management Plan Grant program offers funding to assist qualified small- and medium-sized communities with capital planning and engineering costs of developing an integrated water management plan. The city will use the grant to develop a comprehensive plan to prioritize wastewater and stormwater system improvements needed to continue reliable service to the area, meet permit requirements and to better manage stormwater. The plan will also evaluate drinking water issues, lead service line replacement projects and per-and polyfluoroalkyl substance sampling. Maryville’s plan should be complete in February 2027.

Through this grant, cities like Maryville can assess their water infrastructure to identify and plan needed improvements, and determine how best to prioritize capital investments. Integrated water planning facilitates the use of sustainable and comprehensive improvements that protect human health, improve water quality, manage stormwater as a resource and support an array of other benefits.

“Reliable water and wastewater infrastructure is essential for the sustainability of communities and industries, as well as for the quality of life for all Missourians,” said Kurt Schaefer, director of the MDNR.

This project will be funded wholly or in part with monies received from the US Environmental Protection Agency.