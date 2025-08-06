The Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has awarded a $4.1 million loan to the city of Maryville for planning and design work related to the city’s ongoing drinking water improvement project.

Provided through the department’s planning and design loan program, the loan will supply vital interim financing to cover early engineering and administrative costs while the city works with the department to secure a larger funding package for its drinking water project. The larger construction project is expected to cost $48 million, with construction starting in 2026.

The early planning phase of a large water or wastewater project often represents a significant financial burden for cash-limited communities. The department’s goal is to provide a cost-effective alternative to expensive private financing that allows Missouri communities to develop and deliver vital infrastructure projects for their citizens. These loans bear no interest and come with a five-year term. With the department’s assistance, the city’s ratepayers will save approximately $735,000 in interest over the loan’s five-year term.

“MoDNR provides crucial financing and technical assistance to help communities build public infrastructure that protects public health and the environment,” said Kurt Schaefer, director of the DNR. “Investing in the wellbeing of Missouri’s infrastructure is also a catalyst to economic growth and prosperity.”

The department’s Drinking Water State Revolving Fund finances improvements to water treatment plants, distribution systems, water storage and supply facilities, and for interconnection or consolidation projects. Communities that borrow from the fund benefit from the below-market interest rates and from assistance a department project manager provides throughout the project.

The department is committed to assisting Missouri communities with water and wastewater infrastructure improvement projects. Through its Financial Assistance Center, the department provides funding opportunities for qualified communities with water quality, wastewater and drinking water infrastructure needs. This project will be funded with monies received from the federal Environmental Protection Agency.