Linda Diane Decker, 73, Maryville, died Saturday, November 1, 2025.

She was born September 23, 1952, to Gerald Elmer and Mary Ellouise Decker in Maryville.

Ms. Decker earned her master’s degree in education. She was a dedicated educator in Atlantic and Clarinda, IA.

Funeral services will be at 1 pm, Friday, November 7 at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. Visitation will be one hour prior to service.

