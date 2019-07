Diana Lynn Taylor, 63, Maryville, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville.

Memorial Mass of Christian burial will be at 3:30 pm, Friday, July 26 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Mrs. Taylor’s body has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.