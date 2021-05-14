Diana Lynn Leipard Pope, 69, Maryville, died Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

She was born February 21, 1952, in Kansas City, to L.H. and Lila June Jeffrey Leipard. She received her bachelor’s degree in geography and geology from Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville, in 2007 and then her master’s in G.I.S., Geographic Information Systems, also from Northwest.

On February 26, 2005, she married John P. Pope in Maryville.

Mrs. Pope’s body has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. Her inurnment will be at a later date at the White’s Chapel, in Gladstone.

