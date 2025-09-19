Dennis “Denny” Mathew Anderson, 78, Maryville, died Monday, September 15, 2025, at Mosaic Hospital – St. Joseph.

He was born September 5, 1947, to Glenn and Anne Anderson in Hiteman, IA. He was raised in Melcher Dallas, IA and graduated from Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville.

Mr. Anderson spent the majority of his career as a traveling salesman for the Maryville Typewriter Exchange.

Mr. Anderson’s body was cremated. A celebration of life will be held at 11 am, Monday, September 22 at the Bram Funeral Home. There will be a visitation at 10 am.

