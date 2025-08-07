Dennis Dean Guthrie, 81, Clearmont, died Sunday, August 3, 2025.
He was born June 27, 1944, to Kenneth Duane Guthrie and Thelma Verleen Guthrie in Kansas City. He was a graduate of West Nodaway High School.
Mr. Guthrie was a veteran of the US Air Force and dedicated 27 years of his life to serving the Clarinda, IA, community as a mail carrier for the US Postal Service.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 am at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, on Friday, August 8, followed by a funeral service at 11 am.
Memorials may be made to the Clearmont Community Club.
Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the care of Bram Funeral Home.
