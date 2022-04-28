Della Mae Stiens, 90, Maryville, died Monday, April 25, 2022, at Oak Pointe, Maryville.

She was born December 22, 1931, in Ravenwood, to Charles R. and Mabel M. Milligan Adwell. She was a 1949 graduate of Ravenwood High School.

On September 22, 1949, she married James Robert Stiens. He preceded her in death on August 27, 2019.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 am, Saturday, April 30 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church. Rosary will be at 5:30 pm, Friday, April 29, also at the church. The family will receive friends following the rosary until 8 pm. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. Gregory Catholic School, Maryville.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.