Delbert Samuel Worthington, 81, Grant City, died unexpectedly November 6, 2025, at Village Care Nursing Home in Maryville.

He was born June 30, 1944 to James Frances and Ruby Irene Lynch Worthington in Maloy, IA.

Mr. Worthington was a graduate of Mount Ayr High School Class of 1961, Mount Ayr, IA. After graduation, he moved to Des Moines, IA where he worked for a nursing home in the maintenance department. After some time there, in December of 1975 he and his family moved to Grant City. While living in Grant City he had worked for Goff Construction and worked for his uncle Dee Lynch on the farm. He owned and operated the Highway Grocery for 14 years from 1975 to 1989.

Mr. Worthington was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Mount Ayr.

Mr. Worthington’s body has been cremated under the care of the Hann Funeral Home, Grant City.

There are no services scheduled at this time.