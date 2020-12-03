Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces 16 Nodaway County residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

 1795 confirmed cases; 258 probable cases

 240 active cases

 1800 released from isolation

 111 total hospitalizations

 11 current hospitalizations

 13 deaths

The affected individuals include:

 1 male between 0-9 years of age

 1 female and 1 male between 20-29 years of age

 4 females and 1 male between 30-39 years of age

 1 male between 40-49 years of age

 2 females between 50-59 years of age

 3 females between 60-69 years of age

 1 female between 70-79 years of age

 1 male between 80-89 years of age

The Nodaway County Health Department is currently working to notify those that have been deemed close contacts. If you are not contacted by the health department, then you are not considered a close contact with these individuals and not at increased risk for this virus.