Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 12/7/2021. Walk seconded the motion. The motion passed.

Public comment: None.

Accounts payable: Checks #79646-79690.

Requisitions: Road and bridge to J & A Traffic Products for 911 signs; sheriff to D. Sigman for uniform reimbursements; to The Student Body for uniforms.

Andy Macias and Jose Rodriguez, Snyder and Associates, reviewed a listing of bridges and gave status updates for 2021-22 projects. Also present: Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor.

Spoke with Ivan Schraeder, Schraeder Law, regarding several questions concerning American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Funds and their allowable uses. Also present: Marilyn Jenkins, collector treasurer

The commission took a call from a concerned citizen regarding wind farms.

Public Administrator Dee O’Riley met with the commission regarding FY2022 Budget requests for her office. Also present: Jenkins and Sue Wagner.

Nick Jameson, representative of Schildberg Construction, stopped in to talk with the commission about the 2022 CART rock process.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

The 911 Oversight Board held their meeting during the commission’s session time. Oversight Board members present were Walker, Burns, Walk, Bill Florea, director of operations for Nodaway County Ambulance District; Tye Parsons, Ben Lipiec and Dannen Merrill, Maryville City Council. Also present: Maryville Public Safety’s Ron Christian, director and Lt. Mike Stolte, Northwest Regional Communications; Jessica Rickabaugh, dispatch supervisor; Greg McDanel, city of Maryville manager; Sheriff Randy Strong and Major Scott Wedlock, Nodaway County Sheriff’s Department; Jenkins, Kay Wilson, Nodaway News Leader and Geoffrey Woehlk, Maryville Forum. The meeting was called to order at 1:30 pm and adjourned at 1:55 pm. The next meeting was scheduled for March 10, but no time was set.

Assessor Rex Wallace and Appraiser Kevin Hartman spoke with the commission regarding aerial photography in the budget for FY2022 as well as the changes to the salary schedule and Cost of Living Adjustments (COLAs.)

Judge Robert Rice and Circuit Clerk Elaine Wilson met with the commission regarding FY2022 Budget requests. An additional clerk to handle the increased municipal court load and funds for the Community Mental Health Board were included as a part of their request. Wilson, along with Sharleen Pritt Bothwell, chief juvenile officer met with the commission, Jenkins and Patton on funds from the juvenile justice preservation fund. Wilson and Pritt-Bothwell are waiting for more information from the state on these funds.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 12/14/2021.