Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Bob Stiens, Chris Burns, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Stiens made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. Burns seconded the motion. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 12/3/2020. The motion passed.

Public Comment: None

Approved: Invoice to Arnold Insurance, accounts payable checks #77620-77665.

Requisitions: Collector/treasurer to Pitney Bowes for postage; to Maryville Chamber for supplies.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Public Service Commission – Evergy Missouri West, Inc., Sit Rep #194 email from Christy Forney, emergency manager, email from Tom Patterson, Nodaway County Health re: open board seat, email from Amber Barnes, USDA Rural Development re: community facility projects

Randa Doty, Chris Wallace and Joe Lear, University of Missouri Extension, met with the commission to present their FY2021 Budget request.

Jerri Dearmont, Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Government, discussed the five-year hazard mitigation plan with the commission. The plan was reviewed and signed. Dearmont will submit it to the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA.)

The first board meeting was held for Joint 911 Oversight Board. Board members present were Benjamin Lipiec and Tye Parsons, from the City of Maryville, Burns, Walker and Stiens, from Nodaway County, and Bill Florea, from the Nodaway County Ambulance District. Also present were Jessica Rickabaugh, Ron Christian and Mike Stolte, Maryville Public Safety, Greg McDanel, Maryville city manager, Captain Scott Wedlock, Nodaway County Sheriff’s Department, Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer, Scott Walk, south district commissioner elect, Kay Wilson, Nodaway News Leader and Geoffrey Woehlk, Maryville Forum. Rickabaugh gave the group a status update on the consolidation after 69 days of consolidated operations. McDanel presented the city’s budgeted amount of $625,614 in expenses and $226,414 in revenues, county, city and ambulance combined, with $508,000 accounting for personnel services. McDanel stated that the City of Maryville budgets expenditures and revenues conservatively. Per the approved MOU, the city and county will split any revenue shortfall and $200,000 should be used as a conservative amount for each party. In September 2021, actual revenues and expenditures will determine the payment amount.

Wedlock discussed the issues the Sheriff’s office is having with Omnigo Software, the Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) software product. Rickabaugh and Wedlock have been working with a representative at Omnigo to try to work through the issue. The commission presented the group with the invoice for 2021 that Omnigo had sent to the Sheriff’s office. Discussion centered around what each department needs, what the Omnigo software can do, whether the services might overlap and what costs should be considered consolidated dispatch expenditures. Rickabaugh and Wedlock will continue to work through this with Omnigo and report back.

For FY2021, the county will look to budget the $200,000 above and beyond the county 911 dedicated revenues. This amount will be due late September, before the city ends their fiscal year.

McDanel will pull together some information/language on how to set up the board with a chairman, secretary, etc. and report back to the commission next week.

At this time, no future meetings of the oversight board have been set.

Jenkins met with the commission to review the CARES Act Funds applications for phase three of the small business grants and additional requests from taxing entities that she has received to date.

Jenkins discussed installing a camera security system at the front entrance, overlooking the tax collection box. Andy Abbott, MTE, discussed camera location options and reviewed a quote with the commission. Following a discussion, the commission agreed to proceed with the purchase.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

The commission met with Gary Apel of Evergy on Road #353 in Nodaway Township to discuss the new line set locations.

The commission received a call from Ivan Schraeder, county attorney, informing them of a call he had taken from a local reporter. The commission also discussed right-of-way questions on county roads.

Burns made a motion for the commission to adjourn until 12/10/2020.