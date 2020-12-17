Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Bob Stiens, Chris Burns, associate commissioners, Melinda Patton, county clerk and Scott Walk, south district commissioner elect.

Stiens made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. Burns seconded the motion. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 12/8/2020. The motion passed.

Public Comment: None

Requisitions: Sheriff to ICS Jail Supplies for inmate supplies; road and bridge to Fastenal for supplies; to Northwest Equipment for tires; to Norfolk Iron and Metal for supplies.

Patton submitted the May expense and revenue budget reports for review.

The commission reviewed and discussed an email from John Jasinski, Northwest Missouri State University president, regarding a status update on their spending of the CARES Act funds allotted to the university.

Walker and Collector-Treasurer Marilyn Jenkins signed off on the audit letter from McBride, Lock and Associates, LLC for the FY2020 audit process.

Walker gave an update on the Administration Center elevator phone. Currently, MEI Elevator Service has the voltage they need to make the phone work if it is compatible. MEI has stated that they will have a technician here this week.

Judge Roger Prokes met with the commissioners to discuss the use of the third-floor open space for jury selection and using the basement conference room for court with a storage room to be used for the jurors break room. Prokes shared a list of dates needed for court. The commission agreed to block the rooms for those dates. Also present was Tammy Carter, human resources director.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

A call was put in to Tom Patterson, administrator at Nodaway County Health Department, regarding his email on appointing board members to the two open seats the health department currently has. Patterson suggested Bridget Kenny as an option. Kenny has expressed her interest in fulfilling the unexpired term of Jackie Ross. The commission spoke to Debra Hull, who has stated she would be willing to fill an open seat of Bob Cooper. These appointments will go until the newly elected take their seats in April, 2021. Patterson plans to meet with the commission at 9 am, Thursday, December 17.

Jenkins, Assessor Rex Wallace and Carter met with the commission to discuss positions and job responsibilities within the county.

The commission met with Sheriff Randy Strong and Captain Scott Wedlock to discuss budget requests for 2021. Ed Walker, road and bridge supervisor, also met to review his budget requests. Several other budgets were reviewed and approved.

Burns made a motion for commission to adjourn until 12/17/2020. The motion passed.