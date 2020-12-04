Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Bob Stiens, Chris Burns, associate commissioners, Melinda Patton, county clerk and South District Commissioner Elect Scott Walk.

Stiens made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 11/24/2020. The motion passed.

Public Comment: None

Approved: New employer contribution rates for the Missouri Local Government Employees Retirement System (LAGERS) for FY2021; Clerk Fee Report for November 2020; invoice for B&G Catering, Inc. and Viebrock Sales and Service.

Requisitions: Recorder to Elkins-Swyers, Inc. for supplies.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: email from a citizen regarding masks, copy of fully executed soft match trade agreement.

A discussion of FEMA processes and reporting procedures was held with Tammy Carter, human resource director.

A call was put in to B&G Catering to give numbers and requested a menu for employee appreciation lunch.

The commission returned a call to Kara Puche, Today’s Civic Women, to organize their set-up and pick-up times for the Toys for Tots program.

Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer met with the commission to review the applications for phase three of the small business grants that she has received to date. Jenkins ran through funds spent/funds available with the commission. Request by local fire departments for additional equipment was discussed with Jenkins and via phone with Clearmont FPD and Polk FPD and Graham FPD in person. A request came in from Maryville R-II, but did not qualify as a purchase under the guidelines.

Nathan Honan, Lincoln Township board member, called in asking permission to drain water at Roads #318 and #323. The commission granted the request. A citizen of Lincoln Township stopped in to discuss right-of-way issues on Road #25 with trees and brush.

Sealed bids were presented with two bids for the FY2020 audit. Bids were received from CLA that is CliftonLarsonAllen, LLP and McBride, Lock & Associates. McBride was the low bid. Burns made a motion to accept the bid as presented. All were in favor. An email was sent to McBride, Lock & Associates.

Sealed bids were presented with two bids for rebar. Bids were received from Viebrock Sale & Service, LLC and Norfolk Iron and Metal. Norfolk Iron and Metal was the low bid. Stiens made a motion to accept the bid as presented. All were in favor. A call was made to Norfolk Iron and Metal.

The commission reviewed the renewal rate for the FY2021 worker’s compensation program. A call was put in to Devin Young, Arthur J. Gallagher Risk Management Services, Inc. to discuss changes presented in the letter.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Sheriff Randy Strong and Captain Scott Wedlock discussed 911 items that the county may have to pick up in the future. Wedlock discussed the Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) system the county uses and the merging of the data. An email request was sent requesting a 911 board meeting.

The commission discussed a maintenance position within the county. A call was put in to Human Resource Director Tammy Carter to discuss the position.

Burns made a motion to commission adjourn until 12/3/2020.