Debra Kae “Debbie” Dunn, 65, Hopkins, died Wednesday, April 10, 2019.

Funeral services were Tuesday, April 16 at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial was in Hopkins Cemetery, Hopkins.

Memorials are suggested to the Nodaway County Special Olympics or the First Baptist Church, Hopkins.

