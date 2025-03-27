Dean Pierson, Roeland Park, KS, died Sunday, March 2, at KU Medical Center.

He grew up on a farm in the Workman Chapel community, also known as Toad Hollar. He graduated from Burlington Jct. High School in 1958 and later earned a bachelor’s degree in English from the Kansas City Theological Institute.

Mr. Pierson worked for Uniroyal before pursuing a career as a realtor in the Maryville and Kansas City areas.

Services will be held at 2 pm, Saturday, April 12 at Clearmont Christian Church, 320 South Pine St., Clearmont. Visitation will begin at 1 pm. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery, 1649 N. Main St., Maryville.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude in appreciation for the care of his great-niece.