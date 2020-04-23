David Scott Piveral, 33, Hopkins, died Friday, April 17, 2020, at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville.

He was born March 19, 1987, in Maryville, to Michael and Sharon Simpson Piveral. He was a graduate of North Nodaway High School.

On June 13, 2009, he married Tiffany E. Lear at Paradise Park in Oregon.

Graveside services were April 21 at the Hopkins Cemetery, Hopkins.

Memorials may be made in care of the family for the children’s education fund.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements were under the care of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.