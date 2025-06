David Edward Bombara Sr., 64, Maryville, died Sunday, June 15, 2025.

He was born August 14, 1960 to Frank and Marie Bombara in Washington, PA.

He dedicated his entire life to being a mason, practicing this profession for over 40 years.

A celebration of life will be at 5 pm, Saturday, June 21 at Canteen Legion, 1104 E 5th St., Maryville.

