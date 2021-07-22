David Duane Barger, 55, Maryville, died Monday, July 19, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care – St. Joseph.

He was born January 8, 1966, in Maryville, to Richard D. and Nancy Kaye Treese Barger. He graduated from Maryville High School in 1984 and attended Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville. He had lived most all his life in the area.

Mr. Barger’s body has been cremated. Memorial services were Thursday, July 22 at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial was at Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville.

Memorials can be directed to his daughter, Maggie Barger, to the American Heart Association, or to the American Diabetes Association. Online condolences can be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

