By Jacki Wood

Taco Tuesdays won’t be quite the same in Maryville.

After over 47 years, Dave Williams will bid farewell to Taco John’s next month when he retires.

“I have enjoyed all the people I have met over the years,” Williams said. “Great customers that have become friends. Watching crew members develop and move on to bigger and better opportunities.”

Originally from St. Joseph, Williams attended Central High School and Missouri Western as a music major.

He started working at Taco John’s in 1974 in St. Joseph at the age of 17. When he began as a crew member, he was making $1.35 an hour.

In 1977, he was promoted to assistant manager and then to manager in 1978.

Three years later, in 1981, Williams moved to Maryville to become the manager.

He’s seen a lot of changes over the years including workforce issues.

“The biggest change is workforce environment,” he said. “Retention of employees is a major concern.”

Another change has been the price of a taco.

“Tacos were 25¢ when I started,” he said.

Williams’ last day at Taco John’s will be June 3. To celebrate his 47 years with the restaurant, they will be having a 47¢ taco sale from 5 to 7 pm on Wednesday, June 1.

Williams and his wife, Kathie Henggeler Williams, have five children, 13 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

“I plan on taking life a little slower and enjoy each day,” he said. “I will miss all the people I have encountered. I have worked for some great leaders and mentors and will miss them immensely.”