Dave Dalbey, 74, Burlington Jct., died Monday, October 10, 2022, in Maryville.

He was born April 29, 1948, in Maryville, to George A. and Betty M. Lewis Dalbey. He graduated from West Nodaway High School, Burlington Jct, in 1966.

On May 24, 1969, he married Rebecca L. Beal in Mound City.

Mr. Dalbey served in the 101st Airborne Division of the US Army. He received a Purple Heart for his service in the Vietnam War.

He farmed in the Burlington Jct area and was a lifelong steward of the land. He raised cattle and row cropped, and owned and operated Dalbey Seed Co.

Funeral services will be at 10 am, on Monday, October 17 at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. The burial will follow in the Ohio Cemetery, Burlington Jct. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm, Sunday, October 16 at the Bram Funeral Home. Mr. Dalbey requested attendees be comfortable and join the family wearing blue jeans.

Memorials are suggested to the West Nodaway FFA, or the Ohio Cemetery Association, both of Burlington Jct.

