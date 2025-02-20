Darrin Lee Adwell, 53, Ravenwood, died Monday, February 17, 2025, on his farm near Ravenwood.

He was born May 19, 1971, to Don L. Adwell and Ruth E. Adwell in Maryville. He attended Central Christian College of the Bible in Moberly, for one year before transferring to Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville, where he earned a bachelor of science in agricultural science.

Mr. Adwell was a farmer, working on his own farm in Ravenwood. For the past seven years, he also served as a school bus driver for NEN schools.

He was baptized on September 24, 1982, and his faith was a guiding force throughout his life. He was an active member of his church, serving as a deacon, elder and on the Ravenwood Christian Church Board. He also held the position of Christian Campus House Board President for several years, and served on the NEN School Board.

Services will be at 1 pm, Saturday, February 22 at the Ravenwood Christian Church, Ravenwood. The burial will follow in the Oak Lawn Cemetery, Ravenwood.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.