Darlene Louise Andrews, 96, Osage Beach, died Saturday, October 4, 2025, at her home in Osage Beach.

She was born January 4, 1929, to Ava and Lena Blake Pistole in Maryville. She was raised in Nodaway County.

On February 12, 1950, she married Ronald Andrews. He preceded her in death after 52 years of marriage.

Mrs. Andrews made appliqued sweatshirts and shipped them all over the United States. She also made wedding cakes for people throughout the northern part of Missouri.

She was a 75 year member and one of the founding members of the First Christian Church in Hopkins. She was very active in the PEO Chapter, Hopkins.

Graveside services will be held at 11 am, Friday October 24 at the Hopkins Cemetery in Hopkins.

Memorials can be made to the First Christian Church of Hopkins.

