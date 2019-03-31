The 27th annual DARE dinner and auction will open its doors at 6 pm, Saturday, April 6 at the St. Gregory’s Parish Gymnasium, 333 South Davis Street, Maryville.

Nodaway County DARE Officer Rick Smail and Maryville DARE Officer Ian Myers have been busy collecting items for the silent auction, which will begin at 6 pm, and the live auction, which begins at 7:30 pm.

Unique items include a Chiefs’ autographed jersey from quarterback Patrick Mahomes and a Jefferson Basketball Team Class 1 state basketball champions signed ball.

Curtis Lawson has made three red oak, glass-top coffee tables featuring Northwest Missouri State University motifs. Beemer’s Muffler Center has made a bale fork for a skidsteer. Sears has donated a power washer and an electric smoker from Orscheln’s. There are many more items donated by local businesses.

“Our businesses of Nodaway County and Maryville have been huge supporters of our DARE auction,” Smail said. “All 27 years, we couldn’t have done it without them.”

The schools are also donating items. Jefferson students are building a cedar lawn glider with three hearts across the backrest. Nodaway-Holt is laser cutting a welcome sign with farm scenery. Northwest Technical School is making cornhole games, mailbox stands and firepits. South Nodaway has donated folding chairs with the Longhorn emblem, plus six Platte Valley baseball hats in different sizes.

“I love it when the schools contribute to help make the auction a success,” Smail said.

The dinner will start at 6:30 pm and features pulled pork smoked by Mike Casteel and Phil Smail, KFC coleslaw, Hy-Vee potato salad and buns and custom desserts. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for ages six to 11 and free for age five and younger.

Donna Masters is the kitchen master and coordinates the students who bus the tables and other activities. This is a position Masters has held for all 27 years of the event.

Mark Younger will donate his auctioneering services, again, a service he has provided for each year of the event.

Myers will close the silent auction and read the items’ winners before the live auction begins.

“I guarantee two things at a DARE auction,” said Smail. “One is that there will be good food and the second is everyone will have a good time.

“If they spend money, it’s their fault for raising their hand or writing their name down. But we truly appreciate the support for our students and all of the money goes to benefit the students in the entire county.”

Myers’ DARE duties include kindergarten, second, fourth and sixth grades at Maryville schools, Horace Mann and St. Gregory’s. Myers is the school resource officer at Maryville High School.

Smail is the DARE officer for all remaining Nodaway County schools for grades kindergarten through sixth and eighth grade. Smail is also the St. Gregory’s eighth grade DARE officer. He is the SRO for the Nodaway County schools.

Tickets are available at the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office, Maryville Public Safety, from DARE board members and at the door.