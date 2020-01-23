Danny G. Puckett, 65, Maryville, died Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Hospice House, North Kansas City Hospital.

He was born May 13, 1954, in Bedison, to Millard F. and Jennie D. Mozingo Puckett.

On October 14, 1983, he married Debra J. “Debbie” Caldwell in Miami, OK.

Mr. Puckett’s body has been cremated under the direction of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

Memorial services will be at 11 am, Friday, January 24 at the Barnard Christian Church, Barnard. The inurnment will be at a later date. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to service on Friday at the church.

Memorials may be made to the Barnard Christian Church, 403 Morehouse Street, Barnard, MO 64423.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.