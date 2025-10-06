Daniel Lee Schafer, 53, Maryville, died Sunday, September 28, 2025, at his home.

He was born December 13, 1971, to Herman Richard and Kathleen Beatrice Schafer in Maryville. He was a lifelong resident of the area having graduated from high school and attended two years of college.

On July 22, 1999, he married Sheila Wilmes.

Mr. Schafer worked as a foreman at Kawasaki in Maryville for many years.

A funeral Mass was held Thursday, October 2 at St. Gregory Catholic Church. Burial was in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Maryville.

