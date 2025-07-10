Daniel “Dan” L. Miller, 71, Ravenwood, died Saturday, July 5, 2025, at Mosaic Life Care – St. Joseph.

He was born February 15, 1954, to Byron N. and Marlene J. Pitzenberger Miller, in Maryville. He graduated from Northeast Nodaway High School, Ravenwood, and had attended diesel mechanics school. He was a lifelong resident of the area.

Mr. Miller had worked many years in the maintenance department at LaClede Chain Manufacturing, Maryville.

He was of the Methodist faith. He received his private pilot’s license in 1988 and was a member of the Maryville Flying Club. He had also been a member of the Ravenwood Fire and Rescue Squad.

Graveside services and burial will be at 1 pm, Friday, July 11 at the Oak Lawn Cemetery, Ravenwood. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm, Thursday, July 10 at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

Memorials may be made to the Ravenwood Fire and Rescue Squad.

