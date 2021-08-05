Daniel “Dirty” Jay Bohlken, 59, Shawnee KS, died August 1, 2021, in Merriam KS.

He was born June 9, 1962, in Nebraska City, NE, to Robert “Bob” and Mary Bohlken.

He graduated from Maryville High School. He received a BS degree in broadcast journalism from Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville and a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Missouri, Kansas City.

A memorial service will be held at 4 pm, Tuesday, August 10 at the Amos Family Funeral Home, 10901 Johnson Dr., Shawnee, KS.

A celebration of life will be held later this year.

Donations may be made to his favorite radio station: Kansas City’s NPR music station, 90.9 The Bridge at bridge909.org.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Amos Family Funeral Home.