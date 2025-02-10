For the past decade, Cup of Joe has been a cornerstone for entrepreneurs throughout northwest Missouri and the region offering a space to connect, learn, and grow. Since its launch in 2015, this weekly gathering at 8:30 am, every Wednesday at the St. Joseph Public Library by East Hills Mall, St. Joseph has hosted more than 900 entrepreneurs.

To celebrate its 10-year anniversary, Cup of Joe is hosting a special month-long event series in February.

Highlights include:

• February 12: Alan Doan, Missouri Star Quilt Co.; Ben Schultz, Fountain City Partners; Bob Wollenman, Deluxe Truck Stop.

• February 19: Nathan Nold, Firehouse Subs; Casey Adams, TechMC; Andy Rieger, J. Rieger & Co.; plus Business Resource Fair.

• February 26: Cup of Joe Team Member Reunion, business updates, recognition ceremony and book club and the Innovation Stack by Jim McKelvey.