Northwest Missouri State University has named Amanda Cullin as its next chief of police, removing the interim tag on the role she has held since April 1.

Cullin most recently served as lieutenant of administration in the University Police Department before becoming interim chief on April 1. She succeeds Dr. Clarence Green, who retired from the university on March 31.

“Amanda brings a wealth of experience in law enforcement and outstanding leadership to the position,” Northwest President Dr. Lance Tatum said. “I am confident she will transition smoothly and seamlessly into her new role to continue enhancing the safety and security of our campus community.”

The university police chief is the administrative leader of the University Police Department and Northwest’s emergency management operations. Among her duties, Cullin will be responsible for refining and implementing policing initiatives, services and training opportunities while also developing and strengthening positive relationships with students, employees and departments throughout the campus. Additionally, the university police chief coordinates and fosters relationships with city, county, state and federal law enforcement agencies.

Cullin rejoined the Northwest staff in the fall of 2015 as a communications and project coordinator for the University Police Department, having been employed with the department previously as a police officer.

Before returning to Northwest, she was employed with the Jefferson C-123 School District, where she taught English arts, social studies and early childhood parent education for 10 years. She has a bachelor’s degree in advertising from Northwest and graduated on March 15 from the FBI Academy in Quantico, VA.

“I love working with our team on the continued success and growth of Northwest and the University Police Department,” Cullin said. “I look forward to ensuring we are effectively meeting the evolving needs of our campus local community.”