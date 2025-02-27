It’s that time of year again! Clarinda Regional Health Center (CRHC) is putting on their annual Spring Wellness Lab Draws for several communities.

CRHC will be visiting satellite sites at Braddyville, New Market, and Clearmont in March and April. CRHC will also have lab draw dates at all of their clinic locations including Clarinda Regional Health Center, Villisca Family Health Center, and Bedford Family Health Center.

Individuals interested in attending an event are recommended to sign up for a health fair opportunity at least three days before the clinic.

Appointments for Spring Health Fairs are required for CRHC dates and any off-site location. Registration for health fairs should be made online at ClarindaHealth.com After submitting the online registration with the information, individuals should call 712.542.2176 to reserve a time slot on your preferred lab draw date/location.

Dates, times and locations follows:

• Bedford, IA, Bedford Family Health Center, 7 to 8 am, Wednesday, March 12

• Braddyville, IA, Brady Hall, 7 to 8 am, Thursday, March 13

• Villisca, IA, Villisca Family Health Center, 7 to 8 am, Thursday, March 13

• Clearmont, Little Red School House, 7 to 8 am, Thursday, March 20

• Clarinda, CRHC Rehabilitation & Sports Medicine Center, 7:30 to 9 am, Saturday, March 22

• Clarinda, CRHC Rehabilitation & Sports Medicine Center, 6 to 8 am, Tuesday, March 25, Thursday, March 27 and Wednesday, April 2

• New Market, IA, Community Center, 7 to 8 am,Tuesday, April 1

Additional lab testing information:

• General Wellness Screen, $35, 22 blood tests, including but not limited to complete blood count, comprehensive metabolic panel, lipid pan, thyroid-stimulating hormone, and more

• rostate Screen, $20, PSA – men only

• emoglobin A1C, $15, diabetic

• itamin D Deficiency, $30

• XA Body Composition Scan, $30; MedGem, $30; US Abdominal Aorta Screening, $60; each scheduled and paid separately, only available at CRHC

For accurate lab results, a 10-12 hour fast is required. Black coffee and water before labs are okay. Please continue to take prescribed medication as normal. Payment is due at the time of your lab draws or services.

Results will be mailed out and should be received within seven business days following the lab draw. Results will also be uploaded into patient portal accounts within three business days of the lab draws. These results will not be shared with the individual’s provider, but if there are abnormal lab results, an appointment with the provider should be scheduled.

Any questions about CRHC’s lab draws or registering, visit the website clarindahealth.com or contact CRHC’s Wellness Specialist Alexa Connell, at 712.542.8242.