Craig Steven McIntyre, 57, died Tuesday, July 29, 2025.

He was born January 27, 1968, Gary and Jackie McIntyre, living most of his life in Hopkins. He graduated from Hopkins High School, class of 1986.

He developed a passion for the open road, finding freedom and fulfillment in his final years as an over-the-road truck driver.

For over 15 years, he coached youth baseball in Hopkins, helping area youth connect to the game he loved, leaving a lasting legacy in the community.

Mr. McIntyre’s body has been cremated. A celebration of life will be held by the family at a later time.

A memorial has been established for the Hopkins Baseball Association. Contributions may be sent to Hopkins Baseball Association, PO Box 163, Hopkins, MO 64461, or via Venmo: Hopkins-Ball.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bram Funeral Home.