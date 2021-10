The 62nd annual Clarinda Craft Carnival will be from 8 am to 4 pm, Saturday, October 16. Billed as Iowa’s largest handmade craft show with more than 400 booths.

There is a $5 entry fee with children 10 and under free. Free shuttles and parking are available at the Page County Fairgrounds, Clarinda Academy, Clarinda high School and Clarinda Lied Center.