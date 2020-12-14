The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) reported December 4 the state will be receiving 339,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine which will be distributed to hospitals in the state that have the ability to maintain the correct temperature of the vaccine.

According to Nodaway County Health Department Tom Patterson, “Providers who plan to give these immunizations will need to register with DHSS. The registration process is closely overseen by DHSS, and you will likely see vaccines become available in various locations at overlapping times. This will look different than H1N1 where early vaccines came through local health departments. Even a transfer between partners requires DHSS approval, at least early on.”

He continued, “The first wave of vaccine is Pfizer, which pending approval, will ship to 10 pre-determined locations in Missouri. After this, registered providers throughout Missouri will be able to order vaccines pending approval and availability.

“The next vaccine that should be available is Moderna, also pending approval. I would guess the earliest we might see Moderna in our area is end of month, at best. Two or three others are on their heels.”

Patterson relayed this information also. “At the same time, a small number of national pharmacies have contracted with federal government to provide vaccines to long term care and assisted living facilities. Walgreens will cover some if not most facilities in our area. I believe they are responsible out to 75 miles from the pharmacy. Certainly we will be helping with these populations too where needed but early in the vaccine campaign it appears these contracted national pharmacies will do the initial vaccinations.

“These early vaccines are only available to a narrow criteria of people: medical and health care workers, long term care, assisted living, and related occupations. In short time, the criteria will begin to open up to include elderly persons, first responders, and certain critical infrastructure. Eventually it will open up for the general public.”

Patterson expects vaccines will be available here locally near end of December with early 2021 being more realistic.

Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville President Nate Blackford explained the hospital’s view, “As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Mosaic is working closely with the state of Missouri, Department of Health and Human Services and the Missouri Hospital Association regarding the vaccine as details are being released. We are actively preparing for its arrival here in our facilities. We have purchased an ultra-cold freezer capable of storing thousands of doses of the vaccine, completed the necessary ‘regulatory paperwork,’ and our team is going through the appropriate training. We are prepared for its arrival.

“Here at Mosaic, our leadership team has made the decision to encourage our caregivers to receive the vaccine, but it will not be mandatory. With a 95 percent effectiveness rate, we feel this vaccine is an excellent way to help combat COVID-19.

“We expect our initial shipment of vaccines for our caregivers later this month. And, the latest information suggests that perhaps by this coming spring or summer, the vaccine will be available to the general public.

“While this news is encouraging to many, we are still currently seeing an increase in hospitalizations and patients with higher acuity. It’s important that we all continue to do our part,” concluded Blackford.