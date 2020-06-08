“This week’s Covid-19 map, based on the Johns Hopkins (CSSE) data displays the number of deaths in each state divided by the population (deaths per capita). The pattern is very similar to previous maps. The states in the highest category, account for 72% of the deaths. Midwest and Upper Plains states remain low but continue their gradual increase as the virus becomes more national in scope. The average number of deaths/cases is 2.69% in these states compared to 5.77% for the nation and 5.87% for the world.”