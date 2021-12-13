Numbers from the Nodaway County Health Department’s daily COVID-19 report for December 6 indicated 20 people residing in the county tested positive on that day for the novel coronavirus.

There are currently 10 people hospitalized with 208 active cases in the county. There have been 37 deaths since April 2020.

The age breakdowns for positive cases follows:

• Two, birth to 9.

• Two, 10-19.

• Two, 20-29.

• Six, 30-39.

• Two, 40-49.

• Two, 50-59.

• One, 60-69.

• Two, 70-79.

• One, 80-89.

Tabitha Frank, Nodaway County Health Department nurse supervisor, said the health department cannot test for the various COVID variants. The additional testing is decided by the state lab.

The health department also doesn’t have information on positive COVID cases that differentiate between vaccinated and non-vaccinated cases.

Frank said she felt people with positive COVID home tests are contacting Mosaic or their healthcare providers for a PCR test to verify the positive.

She said the best ways to avoid contracting COVID is to take precautions and to get vaccinated.

No mass booster clinics for Pfizer or Moderna have been scheduled and Frank doesn’t anticipate scheduling any. Boosters are available through local pharmacies, Mosaic and the health department. To schedule a booster vaccine at the health department, call 660.562.2755.