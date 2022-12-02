Courtney Wilson Goforth, 91, Stanberry, died Saturday, November 26, 2022, at a Stanberry nursing home.

He was born July 5, 1931, at the family home in Guilford, to Charles Emmett Goforth and Lula Kathleen Wilson Goforth. He graduated from Guilford High School. He received a bachelor of science degree in industrial arts and sociology from Northwest Missouri State College, Maryville, and a master’s degree from the University of Missouri – Columbia.

On December 20, 1959, he married Mariam Andrea Houseworth in the chapel on the campus of Northwest Missouri State College.

Mr. Goforth served in the United States Air Force. He started his first teaching job at Stanberry, as an industrial arts teacher. After he received his master’s, he became the school counselor. He retired after 31 years at the Stanberry RII School District, the bulk of those years as their counselor.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 am, Saturday, December 3 at the United Methodist Church, Stanberry. Burial with military rites will follow in High Ridge Cemetery, Stanberry. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm, Friday at the church, and from 10 to 11 am, Saturday at the church.

Memorials may be made to the Courtney and Mariam Goforth Scholarship Fund to benefit Stanberry R-II Students, Stanberry Senior Center, and/or Gentry County Library in care of Roberson Funeral Home, PO Box 153, Stanberry, MO 64489.

