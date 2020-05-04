Nodaway County Commissioners awarded the 2020 rock bids to two quarries for the 1031.1 miles of gravel roads in the county.

The bids awarded at 65 ton per mile went to Norris Quarry and Schildberg Construction.

Norris Quarry will be handling the gravel needs for the following townships: Grant, Hopkins, Independence, Jackson, Jefferson, Polk NE, Polk NW, Polk SE, Union, Washington and White Cloud. Four of the re-construction projects planned will receive the gravel required from Norris.

Schildberg Construction will have gravel for these townships: Atchison, Green, Hughes, Lincoln, Monroe, Nodaway and Polk SW. One of the re-construction projects will come from Schildberg.

The one-half cent sales tax throughout the county generates over $1.232 million to be spent for gravel.