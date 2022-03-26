The annual County Government Day on March 22 brought eighth graders from Maryville Middle School, West Nodaway, North Nodaway, Northeast Nodaway, Jefferson, South Nodaway and St. Gregory to the Nodaway County Courthouse and administration center to learn about county government.

In the courtroom, 4th District Associate Circuit Judge Robert Rice polls MMS students. Information was given to the students about a case and the students asked to act as jurists to determine innocence or guilt. Rice then asked the students why they picked that outcome.