The county’s elected officials meet during the odd year prior to a general election as an official salary commission.

The group, Prosecuting Attorney Tina Dieter, Coroner Jell Hall, Treasurer/Collector Sally Duff, Recorder of Deeds Lisa James, Assessor Rex Wallace, County Clerk Melinda Patton, Sheriff Austin Hann, Public Administrator Lori Burns, Associate Commissioners Scott Walk and Chris Burns and Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, gathered October 30 in the commissioners office.

As per state statute, Circuit Clerk Elaine Wilson led the opening of the meeting and appointed Commissioner Burns to preside. After a brief overview of the salary commission’s mission: to meet to increase the salary of elected officials. Any new raises would come into effect with the next term of the officeholders and would have required a two-thirds vote in the affirmative. The current officeholders salaries are the minimum that is state statutes.

Wallace made the motion to continue with the current salaries and the motion was approved unanimously.

Other discussions of the elected officials included the increase of minimum wage to $15 per hour that is expected January 26. The present starting wage is $15 per hour for full time employees.

It was also suggested that if the commissioners grant a cost of living adjustment to the hired employees that the elected officials would be in line to receive that also.