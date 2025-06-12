Each night of the 2025 Nodaway County Fair, July 10-12, will have a different entertainer for fairgoers to enjoy.

Starting on Thursday, July 10, Master Magician Keith Leff will be at the fair to put on a show. Leff has over 25 years of experience of performing for audiences. He has received first place for both close-up magic and stage magic competitions at the World Magic Expo, and also won the International Brotherhood of Magician’s Close-Up Magician of the Year Contest three times. The Nodaway County Band will also be performing Thursday playing various pieces of music in front of the main stage.

The Casady Band, a local group, will be playing on the main stage Friday, July 11. The band recently played at the Mozingo Visitors Center Grand Opening on May 23. They offer full band performances, as well as acoustic sets of songs from artists including Tom Petty, Bob Dylan, Fleetwood Mac, Toby Keith and more.

Wrapping up the festivities will be Arena Rock Giants on Saturday, July 12. The Arena Rock Giants are based out of Kansas City, and are a tribute band for various classic rock groups, including Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, Aerosmith, Van Halen and more.