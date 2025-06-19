Billie Mackey, representing the Nodaway County Historical Society and Maryville Garden Club, accepted $2,000 and $5,000 respectively, from the Nodaway County Commission, Associate Commissioners Chris Burns, far left and Scott Walk, far right and Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker. The Tenaska gift will provide dollars for maintenance of the Caleb Burns House of the Nodaway County Historical Society. The house, built in the mid-1840s is located at the corner of West Second and North Walnut, Maryville.

Maryville Garden Club members have taken the task of upkeep of the Mabel Perkins Memorial Park for several decades and have initiated a fundraising campaign to allow for more permanent plantings to add more beauty and less labor in maintaining.