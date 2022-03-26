Two healthcare entities from the county received assistance from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) through the allocations received by Nodaway County. The North Star Advocacy Center, Maryville, represented by Meghan Kosmann and Linda Mattson, were granted $12,457 for several improvements to the facility including garage doors, front door upgrade as well as internet telephones and computer upgrades. Representing the county were South District Commissioner Scott Walk, Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker making the presentation, Collector Treasurer Marilyn Jenkins and North District Commissioner Chris Burns.

The St. Francis Hospital Foundation received $20,000 to add to this year’s gala event which will aid the Maryville hospital’s mental health department. Those present from the hospital and foundation were Logan Stiens, lead inpatient RN of the psychiatry unit; Nate Blackford, Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville president; Megan Jennings, St. Francis Hospital Foundation executive director; and Katy Gumm, foundation president; as well as Misty Million, out-patient practice manager of the psychiatry unit.