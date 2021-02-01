The Nodaway County Commissioners approved the projected 2021 income and expenditures during their budget hearing January 21.

The $11.1 million budget projects $176,000 more in sales tax revenue compared to last year. The road and bridge gravel taxes are expected to come in about $3,650 more and $150,000 in additional use tax monies than in the previous year.

The commission did choose to levy 16¢ per $100 assessed value, being $652,240 for the administration center due to the estimated operation costs of $544,598 that includes a debt payment of $356,000, possible maintenance of $24,000 that is nearly double of 2020. Within this portion of the budget is an anticipated $100,000 for the E911 consolidation transfer.

The E911 fund is estimated to bring in $110,000 in taxes that will be paid to the City of Maryville. The E911 fund brought in $100,399 in 2020. It will see as expenses, mapping, $11,000 and supplies, $6,600. There is still $33,772 in the fund from previous years’ overages.

County Clerk Melinda Patton, the county’s budget officer, delivered the budget message to the commissioners during the budget hearing. See it on page 14 of this NNL edition.

While there are no county major construction or maintenance projects planned for the upcoming year, minor repairs will be made to the Nodaway County Courthouse to keep the structure in its current state.

Each county employee both hired and elected, was given a 1.5 percent COLA raise this year.

The general revenue operating fund for the upcoming year is estimated to be $5.6 million, which is $2 million less than what came in last year.

The road and bridge department budget is $3.254 million, seeing an increase in revenue from last year. The county plans to build seven bridges in the upcoming year including one BRO CBDG bridge. Additional $152,304 revenue added to the road and bridge department is coming from the Enel Tradewind windmill project. Money for this department comes from gas tax, $775,000; vehicle tax, $584,000; property tax, $170,000; general revenue, $250,000 and use tax, $150,000.

The county’s funds support several general public welfare agencies. The amounts approved include: New Nodaway Humane Society, $1,500; North Star Advocacy, $2,500; Big Brothers Big Sisters, $2,000; Northwest Missouri Enterprise Facilitation, $2,000; Nodaway County Economic Development, $41,000; Emergency Management, $14,000; Soil and Water Conservation, $15,000; and Maryville Chamber of Commerce, $1,000.

The county also donates $2,000 to Children’s Mercy Hospital in support of Nodaway County children who utilize the facility for medical needs.

The human resources department, which began January 1 2019 has a $51,588 budget.