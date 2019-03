Nodaway County Clerk Melinda Patton reported her office will be open from 8 am to noon, Saturday, March 30 for any registered voter to vote an absentee ballot.

Her office is located in the County Administration Center, 403 North Market, Maryville.

Voters should bring proper identification, such as a driver’s license or utility bill.

She also offers curbside assistance for those with an illness or disability.