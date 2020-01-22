Nodaway County Clerk Melinda Patton pointed out the dates to be aware of for citizens taking part in the upcoming elections.

Nodaway County currently has 12,334 registered voters.

With three elections on the calendar, it is important for citizens to be registered to vote. There are three ways to register in Nodaway County. You may register at the county clerk’s office during the hours of 8 am to 4:30 pm. The License Bureau will also register voters at the time you apply for or renew your license. They are open from 8:30 am to 5 pm except the last four business days of the month, when the office stays open until 6 pm. Citizens may also register online at sos.mo.gov.

To vote in the March 10 Presidential Preference Primary election, citizens eligible to vote should register by February 11.

The answers to frequently-asked questions about voter registration are as follows:

People will need to bring one form of identification with them to register. Approved forms of identification include a government-issued ID such as driver’s license or passport. Voters must register with using their physical address, not a post office box number.

Voters may register at 17-and-a-half years of age but must be 18 years of age to vote.

Voters must be registered four weeks prior to the election.

Voters may find out where they are registered to vote by calling the county clerk’s office at 660.582.2251 or by looking on the website sos.mo.gov.

Changes to names or addresses within Nodaway County can be made up to one week prior to an election in the county clerk’s office. If you miss this deadline, voters will need to vote using the address they registered with and make corrections to your name and / or address in the registration book at the precinct.

College students need to vote in the county they are registered in or complete an absentee ballot.

Absentee ballot voting begins six weeks before the election up until 5 pm on the Monday before the election in the county clerk’s office. The clerk’s office will also be open 8 am to 12 pm on the Saturday before the election for absentee voting. Mailed ballots need to be returned to the county clerk’s office no later than 7 pm, election day, and must be notarized if mailed.

The March 10 election is a Presidential Preference Primary. It is imperative that a request include the political party preference for the ballot they wish to vote.

Nodaway County does offer curbside voting for those who are unable to walk into the voting facility.

Exceptions for military and permanently disabled can be obtained by calling the county clerk’s office.