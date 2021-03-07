The consolidated 911 emergency dispatch oversight board which has representation from Nodaway County Commission, ambulance and Maryville met February 25 to further organize.

The group elected a chairman, Chris Burns and vice-chairman, Ben Lipiec, to lead the group. Either the city clerk or county clerk will be the official minute taker depending on the location of the monthly meeting. The financial affairs will be reported by Maryville Treasurer Denise Town.

Dispatch Supervisor Jessica Rickabaugh reported on the budget expenditures from October 2020 to September 2021 with a report of current expenditures being in line. Utilities, and insurance for the new building is being split into quarters as there are three other city departments. The communication department can be found within the budget which is on the Maryville city website.

Communications personnel have settled with a new hire recently.

Rickabaugh also reported the software upgrade is allowing the historic dispatch data being available to the sheriff’s deputies and public safety officers.

She noted she and Nodaway County Clerk Melinda Patton continue to work with CenturyLink changes on the financial statements and telephone issues.

City Manager Greg McDanel suggested a monthly financial report to be delivered by the second week of the month to the board as well as the county treasurer.

Commissioner Scott Walk asked about future funding plans, which McDanel suggested the need to go through two full years of analysis. Then the board will need to study the possibility of a sales tax ballot issue if funds are still needed with the operation. The group agreed to begin to study after 18 months of operation.