The Maryville City Council approved two items relating to the Sechrest 18 Bunker Renovation Project at Mozingo Lake Golf Course September 30.

A contract with Viridity, Kansas City, was authorized for renovation of the Sechrest 18 bunkers. Sechrest 18 was constructed in 1995 and much of the original infrastructure remains, including 25 bunkers which have deteriorated, causing drainage issues and increased maintenance efforts. The proposed scope of working includes reshaping bunkers, installing new drainage and catchments, applying liner, sand installation and restoring any disturbed turfgrass areas. The total cost of the bid from Viridity is $344,087.35. Mozingo staff has obtained material quotes for pipe, sand and gravel separately. Viridity is currently working at Maryville Country Club, and can begin at Mozingo as early as October 20.

A contract with T/W Design, Overland Park, KS, was approved for project oversight of the Sechrest 18 Bunker Renovation Project. In 2022, Mozingo contracted Robert Gibbons of T/W Design, to develop a bunker renovation plan. To ensure the project is implemented in alignment with the design intent, T/W Design was chosen to provide project oversight and professional consultation throughout construction. Gibbons was also Tom Watson’s architect and designer for the Watson 9. The total cost is $24,086.13 for T/W Design.