Connie Oliver Kennedy, 83, King City, died Tuesday, September 9, 2025, at her home in King City.

She was born January 29, 1942, to Lee and Virginia Rasnic Oliver in Maryville. She graduated from Horace Mann High School, Maryville, in 1960 and attended Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville.

On November 20, 1973, she married E. Dean Kennedy. He preceded her in death in 2022.

Mrs. Kennedy worked at the King City Post Office for many years.

Burial was held Monday, September 15 at Bennett Lane Cemetery, north of Savannah.

Online condolences may be left at breithawkinsfh.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah.